Southwest Missouri Man Sentenced For Double Fatal Crash

A Pineville Missouri man gets a suspended sentence for the deaths of two people killed in a head-on crash.
The crash happened in March of 2015 on Missouri Highway 59 a few miles north of Noel.
Court documents say Donovan Ryan's pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car head-on.
Ashley Tharpe of Pineville and Cody Blevins of Florida were killed.
Ryan received a suspended sentence and will now have five years supervised probation.
