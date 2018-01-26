Quantcast

Southwest Missouri Man Sentenced For Double Fatal Crash

By Dowe Quick
     A Pineville Missouri man gets a suspended sentence for the deaths of two people killed in a head-on crash.
    The crash happened in March of 2015 on Missouri Highway 59 a few miles north of Noel.
    Court documents say Donovan Ryan's pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car head-on.
    Ashley Tharpe of Pineville and Cody Blevins of Florida were killed.
    Ryan received a suspended sentence and will now have five years supervised probation. 
 

