Quantcast

Former Kansas Trooper Admits Excessive Force - KOAM TV 7

Former Kansas Trooper Admits Excessive Force

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

     A former Kansas Highway Patrol trooper from Independence admits he used excessive force on a man he arrested.
    James Carson, pleaded guilty Friday to violating the man's civil rights during an arrest in June 2013.
    According to court documents filed in federal court, Carson arrested a man and took him to the Labette County Jail.
    Prosecutors say the man's hands were handcuffed behind his back when Carson kicked his legs, causing him to fall on his back.
    Carson admitted that he didn't have a legitimate law enforcement reason for using force against the man.
    As part of the plea, Carson surrendered his law enforcement credentials and can't be employed in a law enforcement job.
    

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Where's the Goodwill Store?

    Where's the Goodwill Store?

    Friday, January 26 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-01-27 04:39:38 GMT

    In 2014, Goodwill's game plan was to open a retail and distribution center in Pittsburg. 

    More >>

    In 2014, Goodwill's game plan was to open a retail and distribution center in Pittsburg. 

    More >>

  • Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

    Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-27 02:00:09 GMT
    Amanda SchweitzerAmanda Schweitzer
    A former Joplin teacher is federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer from Joplin is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography. The indictment also alleges that she transferred obscene material to the minor. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. She will remain in federal custody until a pending detention hearing next Tuesday.More >>
    A former Joplin teacher is federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer from Joplin is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography. The indictment also alleges that she transferred obscene material to the minor. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. She will remain in federal custody until a pending detention hearing next Tuesday.More >>

  • Local Recovering Drug Addicts React to "Safe Syringe Access Bill"

    Local Recovering Drug Addicts React to "Safe Syringe Access Bill"

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-27 00:41:17 GMT

    Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.

    More >>

    Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.