Former Kansas Trooper Admits Excessive Force

A former Kansas Highway Patrol trooper from Independence admits he used excessive force on a man he arrested.
James Carson, pleaded guilty Friday to violating the man's civil rights during an arrest in June 2013.
According to court documents filed in federal court, Carson arrested a man and took him to the Labette County Jail.
Prosecutors say the man's hands were handcuffed behind his back when Carson kicked his legs, causing him to fall on his back.
Carson admitted that he didn't have a legitimate law enforcement reason for using force against the man.
As part of the plea, Carson surrendered his law enforcement credentials and can't be employed in a law enforcement job.
