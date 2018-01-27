MSSU Aims to Rebound at UCO

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's basketball team will continue its three-game road trip as the Lions take on Central Oklahoma tomorrow in Edmond. Tip off from Hamilton Field House is slated for 3:30 pm.



Game Information

Teams: Missouri Southern (12-8, 7-4 MIAA) at Central Oklahoma (14-5, 7-3 MIAA)

Date: January 27, 2018

Tip-Off: 3:30 PM

Location: Edmond, Okla.

Site: Hamilton Field House

Series Record: Southern leads 7-4

Coaches: Jeff Boschee (68-43 overall/at MSSU - 4th year). Tom Hankins (47-31 overall/at UCO)

Media Coverage



MSSU Radio: Mike McClure - Play by play - Fox Sports Joplin - 101.3, 103.5 FM, AM 1560 KXMS 88.7 FM

Internet Audio: http://www.mssulions.com

Live Video: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/nsuok/mbball

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mssumensbball



The Series

Southern holds a 7-4 advantage in this relatively short series between the two teams. The first time the two teams played was in 1973 with Central Oklahoma taking that game in Joplin. The two teams didn't paly again until 1991, then played twice more until 2013 when UCO joined the MIAA. Southern has won the past five games in a row. The Lions are 4-2 at home, 1-2 on the road and 2-0 in neutral site games.

NCAA Individual Stat Leaders

CJ Carr ranks 21st in total steals, 23rd in assists per game, 24th in total assists, 28th in steals per game, and 51st in minutes per game. Elyjah Clark ranks 7th in both three pointers per game and total three pointers, while ranking 19th in three point attempts and 33rd in three point percentage.

MIAA Individual Leaders

Carr leads the MIAA in assists per game, steals per game, total assists, and total steals. Clark leads the MIAA in three point attempts, three pointers per game and total three pointers made.

MIAA Team Leaders

The Lions rank second in the MIAA in scoring, while ranking third in three pointers per game, three point percentage and total three's made.

Freshman of the Year

Elyjah Clark was the MIAA Freshman of the Year last season. His is the sixth Lion in the history of the program to earn that honor, joining Carlos Newberry (96-97), Carlos Escalera (99-00), Skyler Bowlin (07-08), Jason Adams (08-09), and Marquis Addison (10-11).

Three Point Streak

The Lions failed to make a three-pointer at Arkansas Tech in their match-up in 2012-13. It was the first time in 403 games that Southern had failed to hit a three pointer, dating back to Jan. 20, 1999 against Missouri S&T. The Lions have had a three in 162-straight games since Arkansas Tech in 2012-13.

Home Sweet Home

Missouri Southern can count on some of the best fan support in Division II. The Lions rank 11th nationally in home attendance this season, averaging 1,480 fans per game. That number is fourth in the MIAA.

Super Tuesday

The Lions won their first game of the year on a Tuesday night against Randall. In Jeff Boschee's tenure, the team is 5-0 on Tuesdays.

Three's Company

The Lions shattered the previous MSSU school record for three pointers in a game against Randall as Southern made 20 three pointers against the Saints. The previous record of 15 was set in 2003 against St. Gregory's.

Holy Points Batman

The Lions scored 110 points in a win over Randall. The 110 points were the most the team has scored since they scored 113 against Southwest Baptist in 2014.

Northwest Non-Norms

Northwest Missouri came into the game with the Lions giving up 58.1 points per game and Southern scored 81 points against the Defending National Champions. The Bearcats also had averaged eight turnovers per game, while the Lions forced 11 Northwest miscues.

Comeback Kids

The Lions trailed by as many as 15 points with eight minutes left in the first half against Northwest Missouri, but closed the half to trail by just three. Southern eventually led by ten twice in the second half and won by six points. Against Missouri Western, the Lions trailed by nine midway through the second half before making the comeback. Against Emporia State, the Lions trailed by nine points with seven minutes left, before mounting a comeback. Southern has three second-half comebacks this year.

CJ Taketh and Giveth

CJ Carr leads the MIAA in both assists and steals this season, while ranking 23rd and 28th nationally in both those categories.

Clutch Free Throw Shooting

Southern was clutch at the charity stripe when it counted against Northwest Missouri. The Lions made 13-14 free throws in the final minute against the Bearcats.

High Scorer

CJ Carr scored 27 points against Northwest Missouri and that mark is the most points allowed to a single opposing player this year by the Bearcats.

Player Of The Week

For the third-straight week, the Lions have the MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week as CJ Carr was named the MIAA Player of the Week this week after averaging 22 points and 6.5 assists per game. It is the third time this year that CJ has won the MIAA's weekly award.

Records Watch

Sophomore Elyjah Clark set the Missouri Southern single-season record for three pointers last season as a freshman with 89. This year, to date, Clark has 70 long-range bombs and is on pace for 98 this season. Clark has 157 career threes and is well over halfway to the career record of 265 set by Austin Wright. If Clark continues on this pace, he will finish is career with 358 threes.

MSSU-MIAA Player Of The Week

The Lions have had three-straight MIAA Player of the Week's and have won the award four of the past five weeks.

New Career High

Elyjah Clark set a new career high in scoring against Lindenwood this week. He scored 28 points on 6-10 from the field, 6-9 from long-range and 10-10 from the free throw line.

Lions On The Radio

The majority of the Lions games this season can be heard on the Missouri Southern Radio Network in Joplin. Southern is partnering with Fox Sports Joplin, the Lions can be heard on 101.3 FM, 103.5 FM, 88.7 FM and AM 1560.

Lions on TV

All Missouri Southern conference home games will be brought to you live this season courtesy of KGCS TV in Joplin. Fans can catch the action over the air live on Digital Channel 22 as well as on local cable systems.

Up Next

Southern will get a mid-week game off, but the Lions will be back in action next Saturday, traveling to Pittsburg State for a 3:30 pm tip off from John Lance Arena.