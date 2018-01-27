Quantcast

Erie Sweeps Humboldt - KOAM TV 7

Erie Sweeps Humboldt

Updated:

The Erie Red Devils swept the Humboldt Cubs on Friday night, with the girls winning 44-32 and the boys winning 60-57.

In the girls game Ashley Dillinger finished with 12 points, while Ashlynn Aikins had 11. The Erie girls are now 10-4 overall, and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley League.

On the boys side, Ashton Clevenger led the way for the Red Devils, scoring 24 points against Humboldt. His teammate Tyler Pasquarelli also had a nice night. The freshman scored 11. Erie is now 9-5 overall, including 2-0 in the league.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Where's the Goodwill Store?

    Where's the Goodwill Store?

    Friday, January 26 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-01-27 04:39:38 GMT

    In 2014, Goodwill's game plan was to open a retail and distribution center in Pittsburg. 

    More >>

    In 2014, Goodwill's game plan was to open a retail and distribution center in Pittsburg. 

    More >>

  • Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

    Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-27 02:00:09 GMT
    Amanda SchweitzerAmanda Schweitzer
    A former Joplin teacher is federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer from Joplin is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography. The indictment also alleges that she transferred obscene material to the minor. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. She will remain in federal custody until a pending detention hearing next Tuesday.More >>
    A former Joplin teacher is federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer from Joplin is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography. The indictment also alleges that she transferred obscene material to the minor. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. She will remain in federal custody until a pending detention hearing next Tuesday.More >>

  • Local Recovering Drug Addicts React to "Safe Syringe Access Bill"

    Local Recovering Drug Addicts React to "Safe Syringe Access Bill"

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-27 00:41:17 GMT

    Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.

    More >>

    Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.