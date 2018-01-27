Erie Sweeps Humboldt

Both the Erie girls and boys beat the Cubs on Friday night.More >>
Both the Erie girls and boys beat the Cubs on Friday night.More >>
The Lions lost by 30 to NSU last time out.More >>
The Lions lost by 30 to NSU last time out.More >>
The Lions will try to hand 16th-ranked UCO its second straight loss.More >>
The Lions will try to hand 16th-ranked UCO its second straight loss.More >>
Bethy Mununga finished with a game-high 24 points, while Mikayla Shulanberger added 21.More >>
Bethy Mununga finished with a game-high 24 points, while Mikayla Shulanberger added 21.More >>
Sophomore Athena Alvarado scored a career-high 20 points Thursday night.More >>
Sophomore Athena Alvarado scored a career-high 20 points Thursday night.More >>
The Gorillas will face Central Oklahoma on Thursday in Edmond, OK.More >>
The Gorillas will face Central Oklahoma on Thursday in Edmond, OK.More >>
In 2014, Goodwill's game plan was to open a retail and distribution center in Pittsburg.More >>
In 2014, Goodwill's game plan was to open a retail and distribution center in Pittsburg.More >>
Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.More >>
Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.More >>
Former Joplin North Middle School teacher Amanda Schweitzer has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the media release 38 year old Schweitzer of Joplin was charged in a two count indictment. Schweitzer appeared in federal court Thursday Jan. 24, 2018. She will remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Jan. 30, 2018. The federal indictment alleges that Schweitzer used a mino...More >>
Former Joplin North Middle School teacher Amanda Schweitzer has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the media release 38 year old Schweitzer of Joplin was charged in a two count indictment. Schweitzer appeared in federal court Thursday Jan. 24, 2018. She will remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Jan. 30, 2018. The federal indictment alleges that Schweitzer used a mino...More >>
Pittsburg's Block 22 student housing project, located in the heart of downtown Pittsburg, will be ready to go this August.More >>
Pittsburg's Block 22 student housing project, located in the heart of downtown Pittsburg, will be ready to go this August.More >>