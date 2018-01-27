Erie Sweeps Humboldt

The Erie Red Devils swept the Humboldt Cubs on Friday night, with the girls winning 44-32 and the boys winning 60-57.

In the girls game Ashley Dillinger finished with 12 points, while Ashlynn Aikins had 11. The Erie girls are now 10-4 overall, and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley League.

On the boys side, Ashton Clevenger led the way for the Red Devils, scoring 24 points against Humboldt. His teammate Tyler Pasquarelli also had a nice night. The freshman scored 11. Erie is now 9-5 overall, including 2-0 in the league.