Kids Show Off Their Lego Building Skills

Kids in Pittsburg got to show off their Lego building skills today. It was the annual block kids competition at the Kansas Technology Center. Pitt State School of Construction invited kids from grades one through six build the best construction related creation they could. Pitt State students and faculty judged the construction creations based on enthusiasm, imagination and how well they answered a set of questions. The event is meant to get children interested in the construction field and inspire them think creatively.

PSU associate professor Dennis Audo says, "It helps when they have a vivid imagination and when they go through school and get to high school and college age. And then they really can be creative. So hopefully that keeps their creativity going."

The kids made their creations using only Legos, rocks, string, aluminum foil and their imagination.

