Roles of Women in Different Faiths Discussion

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

 Bradly Shelby is a Buddhist but wanted to learn about other faiths particularly women's roles. 
"It's really nice to hear women of different faiths, how they have adapted and overcome. Because there may be less hurdles for them to face now, as many of them talked about. Not that long ago, they were prevented from practicing and being who they wanted to be" says Bradly.
Robin is a representative from the Baha'i faith.
She says the focus of that group is the equality of men and women, and she shared that in her speech.
"It's a concept that is fairly new, you know in our world. Because women have traditionally have...I don't want to say down trodden. But they have taken a back seat"
Uzma Shaheen is apart of the Islamic Society of Joplin.
She shares some of the stereotypes faced by Muslim women 
"Some misconceptions that people have about Muslim women is that they are uneducated, the only role that they have is to be confined in the home and not to get educated" she says.
Which is inaccurate for Uzma, a teacher. With a master's degree from New York State.
She says her faith has taught her the opposite of those misconceptions.
"Islam teaches us the total opposite. God has given us this right that we are equal to men."
The Joplin Interfaith Coalition organized the event, one of the members is a former MSSU professor.
"Part of education is learning to step outside of yourself, outside of your own preconceptions, biases, assumptions, and not necessarily abandon them but again learn how people that are just as intelligent as you, people of good will, might differ over some of the things you take for granted" says Paul Teverow.
Exactly what Bradly came here to do.

