Quantcast

Residents in Arma Petitioning KDOT for Changes Along Highway 69 - KOAM TV 7

Residents in Arma Petitioning KDOT for Changes Along Highway 69

Updated:

    Residents in Arma - are asking the state to help protect their citizens, by reducing the speed limit on highway 69.
Sherry Adams prays every day she crosses this highway that she'll make it to the other side, because of the rushing traffic.

Sherry Adams: "I have to cross it to get to Dollar General, and, they don't slow down, and it takes, sometimes it takes a long time for me to be able to get across the highway."
As for her mode of transportation...Adams has to use a power chair...which doesn't come with air bags, and she can't 'punch it' across the highway.
She's afraid of becoming a statistic.
On September 11th of last year, 87 year old Fred Bogina was killed when he failed to yield for a semi truck at the intersection of highway 69 and 640 road. 
There have been several accidents over the years, but this one, sparked a petition gathering signatures in an effort to convince KDOT that 65 mph...is just too fast.
Bryan Lewis: "I feel like reducing the speed limit would actually help, I know that a lot of people are just trying to get to work and everything, but, we've got to be safe, you know, a lot of us have little ones in the car." 
Not everybody is on board.
Dallas Marshall: "I don't think that reducing the speed limit would do us any good, I think that it probably needs to be a traffic light."
George Dockery with KDOT told us the state has just completed a traffic survey in response to the petition.
Dockery tells us that having a stronger police presence could help in the short term.
He's not alone.
Lewis: "Maybe the solution isn't so much reducing the speed limit but having more eyes on the highway."
But Sherry, doesn't think that will be enough.
Adams: "I'm not the only one that, you know, comes across in their wheelchairs or their power scooters."
Adams says she agrees with Dallas Marshall and hopes a traffic signal becomes the solution to make the crossing safer for everyone.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Residents in Arma Petitioning KDOT for Changes Along Highway 69

    Residents in Arma Petitioning KDOT for Changes Along Highway 69

    Saturday, January 27 2018 9:15 PM EST2018-01-28 02:15:58 GMT

        Residents in Arma - are asking the state to help protect their citizens, by reducing the speed limit on highway 69. Sherry Adams prays every day she crosses this highway that she'll make it to the other side, because of the rushing traffic. Sherry Adams: "I have to cross it to get to Dollar General, and, they don't slow down, and it takes, sometimes it takes a long time for me to be able to get across the highway."

    More >>

        Residents in Arma - are asking the state to help protect their citizens, by reducing the speed limit on highway 69. Sherry Adams prays every day she crosses this highway that she'll make it to the other side, because of the rushing traffic. Sherry Adams: "I have to cross it to get to Dollar General, and, they don't slow down, and it takes, sometimes it takes a long time for me to be able to get across the highway."

    More >>

  • Governor Greitens Announces Endorsement Of 'Champ's Law', Joplin Police Hope It Passes

    Governor Greitens Announces Endorsement Of 'Champ's Law', Joplin Police Hope It Passes

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:24 PM EST2018-01-26 02:24:54 GMT

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in Kansas City yesterday.      During his stop, he was able to visit with a K9 officer named Champ...who was stabbed in the line of duty last month.      That near-tragedy sparked the creation of Champ's Law.      Something the governor endorses...as do many departments across the state...including Joplin.

    More >>

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in Kansas City yesterday.      During his stop, he was able to visit with a K9 officer named Champ...who was stabbed in the line of duty last month.      That near-tragedy sparked the creation of Champ's Law.      Something the governor endorses...as do many departments across the state...including Joplin.

    More >>

  • Joplin's 4th of July Celebration Returning 'Home'

    Joplin's 4th of July Celebration Returning 'Home'

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:30 PM EST2018-01-25 02:30:23 GMT

         The business of fireworks is what Missouri Southern is getting back into.      For the first time in nearly 20 years...Joplin's annual 4th of July celebration will return to Fred G. Hughes Stadium. Rain let loose this past 4th of July as vendors setup, and the pyrotechnicians prepped the big show...but little did we know, it could have been the *last* big show, at the Joplin Athletic Complex.

    More >>

         The business of fireworks is what Missouri Southern is getting back into.      For the first time in nearly 20 years...Joplin's annual 4th of July celebration will return to Fred G. Hughes Stadium. Rain let loose this past 4th of July as vendors setup, and the pyrotechnicians prepped the big show...but little did we know, it could have been the *last* big show, at the Joplin Athletic Complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.