Marijuana Coming From Colorado to Kansas: Suspect Arrested in Traffic Stop

Marijuana Coming From Colorado to Kansas: Suspect Arrested in Traffic Stop

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

Marijuana may be legal in Colorado but in  Kansas selling what was grown in another state, is drug trafficking. 
Crawford County deputies got a tip of trafficking. That led to a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle at highway 400 west of Cherokee, Kansas. Deputies with assistance from canine officers and Pittsburg police searched the vehicle and found more than ten pounds of vegetation that field tested as marijuana. Smaller containers were also seized believed to be edible forms of marijuana and cannabis wax.
21 year old Gavin Phillip Wood was arrested and is held on fifty thousand dollars bond. 

