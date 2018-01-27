Southwest MO Streams Bring Eagles to Winter Home: Eagle Days Offers Viewing Opportunity in Stella

Sunny clear skies offered the perfect weather for viewing our national bird this weekend in Stella Missouri during Eagle Days. For adults and children the event was an education but also a chance to simply see the beauty of nature in action.



Val Frankoski, a Missouri master naturalist explained, "We try to get people off their couches, get them away from the tv and come out and see something that is a conservation success story. All of the children that are here will one day be voters and unless you know about something you can't understand it and if you can't understand it you won't love it and you won't protect it. And that's why it's so important and it's also a joy to be able to actually see a bald eagle in the wild."

Chert Glades chapter president Martin Bailey added, "There's so much bad news about environmental issues and things like that, the thing that's really incredible to me is the recovery of this species. In my lifetime, I didn't see an eagle till i was thirty years old and now you see them all over the place. If you can take a child, give them a pair of binoculars and take them to an event like this that sticks. And it's there for a lifetime and that to me is the real reason for us being here."

The event held at Stella Veteran's Memorial park a number of booths with educational information about conservation and recycling. Conservationist Kevin Badgley said the fish filled streams of southwest Missouri are a winter home to bald eagles making for the great viewing opportunity. Spotting scopes were set up for better viewing.