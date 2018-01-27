Hunting and Fishing Show

Hundreds of outdoors enthusiasts came out to Pittsburg's Memorial Auditorium for the 12th annual Fishing and Hunting Show. More than 22 vendors exhibited the latest in fishing gear, guns, boats and other outdoor items.

The Saturday event wasn't just about seeing the newest products, however. Attendees were able to get some helpful advice from some expert outdoorsmen.

There will be another session Sunday from 10 AM to 3 PM.