Residents Flee Apartment Fire in Joplin

An apartment house in Joplin went up in flames Sunday afternoon around three o'clock. The fire happened at a home on 412 North Wall which housed several apartments and at least six residents possibly more. Joplin fire crews used hoses and a ladder truck to battle the fire in the two story home. But damage was severe. Several residents were home and Gregory Ellis, one resident shared his discovery of the fire. Ellis said, "We were upstairs in the bedroom and I smelled smoke and I come downstairs and I open my living room door and I can't see and it smells bad. I never thought it would happen. It just makes me nervous. Lucky, you feel lucky."

Joplin fire crews had not yet released details of the fire at the posting of this report.