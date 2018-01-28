Local Meal Prepping Business Continues Growth

Tricia Douglas has been a personal trainer for seven years, her clients most common issue is nutrition. A lot of the times she would give them meal suggestions, but they just didn't want to cook.

"So then I was like "Okay, so I'll help you, I'll show you how to do it." And they still were like "I don't want to do it." And so us doing this for people is just providing a service. Knowing that people are eating healthy is the biggest passion of mine, ever."

So Tricia started her meal prepping company called Fit Foods about five years ago on a much smaller scale than it is today. Clients place orders Friday, she orders from a supplier and . Her team moves into the Webb City Farmers Market using its commercial kitchen to cut and cook sometimes an entire weekend. All, so the food is fresh.

"It's easy, they can pick up a week's worth of meals and take it to work and have it in their fridge at work. They don't have to run out and get McDonald's or other fast food type stuff" says Amy Sallee, the co-owner.

It's not just business for Amy and Tricia. Both are users of the prepared meals seeing the time saving benefits.

"I like just having it ready to go for when I'm super busy, I can just pop it in the microwave. Or eat it on my way to work" says Tricia.

When Tricia and Amy started working together in 2016, they averaged at making around 100 meals every week. Over the past couple of months, they have averaged at making more than 1,000 meals per week.

With meals starting at five dollars, one of her goals is to keep her healthy meals affordable.

And, they do the portion control and calorie counting for you posting those on fit foods website. .

"We've all gone through safe serve classes and using this market is great because we get it checked out very frequently to make sure that we are following all the guidelines"

And customers get a meal or a week's worth of meals boxed, without dirtying their own kitchen.

https://www.fitfoods417.com/