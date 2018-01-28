New Non-Profit Helps Veterans With Hunting

A new non-profit organization held its first event this weekend at T&C Wildlife between Pittsburg and Fort Scott. Charlie 22 wildlife took some local veterans out on a waterfowl hunting trip. The non-profit takes soldiers and veterans suffering from PTSD and/or wounded in action on hunts with other veterans and volunteers. Part of the name comes from the organization's goal to put an end to the 22 veterans who commit suicide everyday. Co-Founder Curtis King is a veteran and says being around other soldiers who can relate has a beneficial effect.

He says, "I think there's a huge therapeutic value. It's way different than going and just sitting and talking to someone. This is a situation where they're hanging out with other volunteers that were soldiers, they're hanging out with guys that hunt which is what they want to do. And they're hanging out with other soldiers who were recently in the military like them"