Plenty of brides to be and some future grooms checked out the Joplin Metropolitan Bridal Expo, Sunday. But the event wasn't in Joplin. It was down at the Downstream Casino.

All kinds of wedding items and accessories were available for attendees to check out. They could visit at least 60 merchant booths offering cakes, photography, dresses, and even venues. Organizers say weddings can be stressful to plan, but expos help make them a bit easier.

Coordinators charged 5 dollars to attend, with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House.