Kansas Democrats Running for Governor Speak at a Candidate Forum

Kaden Milner provided information for this story.

Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.

The progressive democrats of the 13th senate district hosted a forum at T-J Lelands.

We asked each of the candidates their thoughts on the problems facing education as its funding is an issue in the 2018 midterm election.

Candidate Jim Ward said, "Every child regardless of where you live in Kansas. whether you live in Pittsburg or Wichita or Wallace county in the western border, every child should be able to pursue their God given talent."

Arden Anderson said, "We have to ask teachers, we have to go back to the classrooms, and say 'What do you really need in order to achieve what you have been hired to do?' what you love to do."

Jack Bergeson commented, "I think we need to look at innovation. We need to look towards what are the new models, what are the new techniques. We need to look at training our teachers to know why did you get your degree. You're probably a good teacher but you need to have continuous training."

Robert Klingenberg responded, "In order to make sure we are the best, we have to look at the way we are doing things. We need to go out and we need to examine what other places and countries are doing. Why they're getting better results. A country like Finland spends about half of what we do per student and achieves a ninety-four percent technical graduation rate."

Josh Svaty said, "So our K-12 public education system needs money now, but as strapped as the state is, it's probably going to be over a period of years for us to be able to get the money necessary to get K-12 back to the world class institution that should and has been historically for the state of Kansas."

Carl Brewer weighed in saying, "When businesses and our economy are looking at expanding, those that are interested in investing in our economy, they look at one: Is there future growth here in? Do they have a skilled workforce in the state of Kansas? And to have a skilled workforce you must have an educated workforce."

Most of the Candidates said they believe some type of tax increase may be necessary to fund education. The primary election will be held on August seventh.