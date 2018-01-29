Pittsburg State Invitational

Pittsburg State sweeps the men's and women's shot put. Senior Bo Fallow automatically qualified for the NCAA DII Indoor National Championship with his toss of 59 feet, 1.25 inches, and junior Jena Black had a throw of 48 feet, 11.75 inches.

Missouri Southern senior Allie Heckemeyer picked up a provisional mark and a 3rd place finish in women's triple jump with a mark of 38 feet, 11 inches.

In women's pole vault, PSU freshman Haven Lander finished third with a clearance of 12 feet, 8.75 inches. Two-time national champion Emily Presley captured first for Missouri Southern with a mark of 13 feet, 4.5 inches.

In the track events, Justice Burks took first in the men's 60 meter hurdles for PSU.