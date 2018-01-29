Quantcast

Pittsburg State Invitational - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg State Invitational

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Pittsburg State sweeps the men's and women's shot put.  Senior Bo Fallow automatically qualified for the NCAA DII Indoor National Championship with his toss of 59 feet, 1.25 inches, and junior Jena Black had a throw of 48 feet, 11.75 inches.

Missouri Southern senior Allie Heckemeyer picked up a provisional mark and a 3rd place finish in women's triple jump with a mark of 38 feet, 11 inches.

In women's pole vault, PSU freshman Haven Lander finished third with a clearance of 12 feet, 8.75 inches.  Two-time national champion Emily Presley captured first for Missouri Southern with a mark of 13 feet, 4.5 inches.

In the track events, Justice Burks took first in the men's 60 meter hurdles for PSU.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Kansas Democrats Running for Governor Speak at a Candidate Forum

    Kansas Democrats Running for Governor Speak at a Candidate Forum

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-01-29 03:32:03 GMT

    Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.
     The progressive democrats of the 13th senate district hosted a  forum at T-J Lelands.

    More >>

    Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.
     The progressive democrats of the 13th senate district hosted a  forum at T-J Lelands.

    More >>

  • Joplin Metropolitan Bridal Expo

    Joplin Metropolitan Bridal Expo

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:16 PM EST2018-01-29 03:16:30 GMT

    Plenty of brides to be and some future grooms checked out the Joplin Metropolitan Bridal Expo, Sunday. 

    More >>

    Plenty of brides to be and some future grooms checked out the Joplin Metropolitan Bridal Expo, Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Living History in Webb City

    Living History in Webb City

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:08 PM EST2018-01-29 03:08:25 GMT

    Webb City was looking backwards and forwards at its annual historical society meeting Sunday. 

    More >>

    Webb City was looking backwards and forwards at its annual historical society meeting Sunday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.