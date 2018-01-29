Joplin Woman Dies From Injuries in Overnight Fire

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Update (1/29/2018): An autopsy has been ordered.  Captain Trevor Duncan says, in line with procedure, they're conducting a death investigation.

1/29/2018: An overnight fire takes the life of a Joplin woman.  According to the Joplin Fire Department crews were called to 11 S Patterson at 2:01am Monday Jan. 29, 2018.  The JFD reports a one story single family home with heavy fire showing on three sides of the residence.  

While on scenes firefighters were told owners wife was still inside the burning structure. 

Crews entered and removed Tamra Greenwell, 53 year old, who has since died from her injuries.  

Firefighters extinguished the fire about an hour later. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Joplin Fire Marshal and Joplin Police Department. 
 

