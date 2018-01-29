KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-29

Two burial vaults lean against a cliff, and the top of the cliff is Ozark Memorial Cemetery.More >>
An overnight fire takes the life of a Joplin woman. According to the Joplin Fire Department crews were called to 11 S Patterson at 2:01am Monday Jan. 29, 2018. The JFD reports a one story single family home with heavy fire showing on three sides of the residence. While on scenes firefighters were told owners wife was still inside the burning structure. Crews entered and removed Tamra Greenwell, 53 year old, who has since died from her injuries...More >>
Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.
The progressive democrats of the 13th senate district hosted a forum at T-J Lelands.
Plenty of brides to be and some future grooms checked out the Joplin Metropolitan Bridal Expo, Sunday.More >>
Webb City was looking backwards and forwards at its annual historical society meeting Sunday.More >>
