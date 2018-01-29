KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-29

Quantcast

  • JOPLIN APARTMENT FIRE
  • An apartment home goes up in flames.  More than six people had to flee a fire Sunday afternoon in Joplin.  It happened at a home on 412 North Wall Street.  The house had three apartments. Joplin, Carl Junction, and Webb City fire crews used hoses to put out the fire in the two-story home.
  • TROOPER PLEADS GUILTY
  • A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper accused of using excessive force while taking a suspect to the Labette County Jail pleads guilty.  According to court documents James Carson arrested a man.  Then while transporting him to the jail, kicked the man's legs out from under him.  As part of the plea deal, Carson has agreed to surrender his law enforcement credentials and to never work in law enforcement again.
  • GRAMMYS
  • Bruno Mars was the big winner at the 60th Annual Grammy awards taking home half a dozen honors including song, record, and album of the year.  The night, though, was as much about performances that highlighted social and political issues as it was about the awards.  Several artists wore white roses in support of the Metoo and Timesup movements.

  • Two Joplin Outdoor Runners Come Across Burial Vaults

    Two burial vaults lean against a cliff, and the top of the cliff is Ozark Memorial Cemetery.

  • Joplin Woman Dies From Injuries in Overnight Fire

    An overnight fire takes the life of a Joplin woman.  According to the Joplin Fire Department crews were called to 11 S Patterson at 2:01am Monday Jan. 29, 2018.  The JFD reports a one story single family home with heavy fire showing on three sides of the residence.   While on scenes firefighters were told owners wife was still inside the burning structure.  Crews entered and removed Tamra Greenwell, 53 year old, who has since died from her injuries...

  • Kansas Democrats Running for Governor Speak at a Candidate Forum

    Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.
     The progressive democrats of the 13th senate district hosted a  forum at T-J Lelands.

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.