KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-29

An apartment home goes up in flames. More than six people had to flee a fire Sunday afternoon in Joplin. It happened at a home on 412 North Wall Street. The house had three apartments. Joplin, Carl Junction, and Webb City fire crews used hoses to put out the fire in the two-story home.

