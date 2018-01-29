Firefighters Face Challenges In North Joplin Fire

A fire destroys an older home in North Joplin.

The cause - was unattended cooking.

But, the fire spread quickly - and firefighters had to overcome a number of obstacles to put out the flames.

Sunday afternoon a fire broke out at this home at 410 North Wall in Joplin.

Once firefighters arrived, they ran into a few challenges.

Before it was apartments, the home was built in 1902, which, used "balloon frame" construction.

Jim Fergurson, Joplin Fire Chief: "Well, balloon frame is built straight up and down, there are no fire stops, so that fire has a tendency to get in the wall, well fire and heat goes up, so the fire and heat go up and just expand into the attic, there's nothing to stop the fire spread."

And with the number of older homes in the area, Furgerson says his team is prepared.

Fergurson: "We teach our guys that in these older homes, if you're in a fire in the basement you better get up in the attic pretty quick."

The home was later converted to multiple apartments impeding fire access.

Furgerson: "Now, getting access to the fire, sure it probably would have been easier had it not been cut up and chopped up the way it was."

It's also built in an older area of town.

Furgerson says low water pressure in that area meant they had to bring in a tanker pool and have it refilled.

All that's left are these charred remains and thankfully everyone managed to get out ok, Chief Furgerson says there's something everyone can do to make sure you're prepared should something like this ever happen to you.

Furgerson: "Have working smoke detectors they save lives, they give you quick warning, so, whether your home is brand new, whether it's 125 years old, get a working smoke detector. they save lives."

Units from Carl Junction and Reddings Mill also assisted in fighting the fire.

Furgerson says he can't give enough thanks to the local support.

