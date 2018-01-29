Quantcast

Big Day for George Nettles Elementary - KOAM TV 7

Big Day for George Nettles Elementary

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

George Nettles Elementary in Pittsburg kicked off construction of new classrooms with a groundbreaking Monday morning. The new classrooms will also double as storm shelters.

It's all part of a 31 million dollar bond, approved by voters. The classrooms will be used to store stem resources. Meadowlark, Westside, and Lakeside elementary schools will be getting similar renovations next month.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • National Catholic Schools Week

    National Catholic Schools Week

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-01-30 03:51:52 GMT

    National Catholic Schools Week began in Joplin with an all schools mass, Monday. 

    More >>

    National Catholic Schools Week began in Joplin with an all schools mass, Monday. 

    More >>

  • Big Day for George Nettles Elementary

    Big Day for George Nettles Elementary

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-01-30 03:44:55 GMT

    George Nettles Elementary in Pittsburg kicked off construction of new classrooms with a groundbreaking Monday morning.

    More >>

    George Nettles Elementary in Pittsburg kicked off construction of new classrooms with a groundbreaking Monday morning.

    More >>

  • Prior Sex Offender Pleads Guilty To More Sex Crimes

    Prior Sex Offender Pleads Guilty To More Sex Crimes

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-01-30 03:32:27 GMT
    58-year-old Raymond Adair of Noel, Missouri plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor. He was accused of crossing state lines into Arkansas to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Adair had previously been convicted of attempted second-degree kidnapping of a minor and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor. He now faces up to 70 years in federal prison without parole.More >>
    58-year-old Raymond Adair of Noel, Missouri plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor. He was accused of crossing state lines into Arkansas to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Adair had previously been convicted of attempted second-degree kidnapping of a minor and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor. He now faces up to 70 years in federal prison without parole.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.