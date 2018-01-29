Quantcast

National Catholic Schools Week - KOAM TV 7

National Catholic Schools Week

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

National Catholic Schools Week began in Joplin with an all schools mass, Monday. Joplin area Catholic schools and one Carthage school gathered at St. Mary's Catholic church.

Bishop Edward Rice held the mass and he spoke to the students about the importance of community service and education. Local Catholic schools will be holding various activities and events over the course of the next 6 days, to commemorate their special week. 
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • National Catholic Schools Week

    National Catholic Schools Week

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-01-30 03:51:52 GMT

    National Catholic Schools Week began in Joplin with an all schools mass, Monday. 

    More >>

    National Catholic Schools Week began in Joplin with an all schools mass, Monday. 

    More >>

  • Big Day for George Nettles Elementary

    Big Day for George Nettles Elementary

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-01-30 03:44:55 GMT

    George Nettles Elementary in Pittsburg kicked off construction of new classrooms with a groundbreaking Monday morning.

    More >>

    George Nettles Elementary in Pittsburg kicked off construction of new classrooms with a groundbreaking Monday morning.

    More >>

  • Prior Sex Offender Pleads Guilty To More Sex Crimes

    Prior Sex Offender Pleads Guilty To More Sex Crimes

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-01-30 03:32:27 GMT
    58-year-old Raymond Adair of Noel, Missouri plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor. He was accused of crossing state lines into Arkansas to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Adair had previously been convicted of attempted second-degree kidnapping of a minor and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor. He now faces up to 70 years in federal prison without parole.More >>
    58-year-old Raymond Adair of Noel, Missouri plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor. He was accused of crossing state lines into Arkansas to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Adair had previously been convicted of attempted second-degree kidnapping of a minor and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor. He now faces up to 70 years in federal prison without parole.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.