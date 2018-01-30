Monett Sex Offender Sentenced To 21 Years For Child Pornography

Timothy A. Garrison, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced a convicted sex offender in Monett, Mo., was sentenced in federal court today for receiving child pornography over the Internet.

Carl Donald Greiner, 32, of Monett, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Greiner to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.

Greiner, who pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, 2017, was previously convicted of possessing child pornography, sexual misconduct and furnishing pornographic material to a minor in 2004. While on supervision for those offenses, Greiner, Greiner engaged in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old female victim and was convicted of statutory rape and statutory sodomy in the first degree.

A person using Greiner’s computer reported to police officers on April 30, 2016, that she saw a large amount of child pornography on the computer located in his bedroom, including videos of children ranging in age from 4 to 17. Officers executed a search warrant at Greiner’s residence the same day and seized his desktop computer along with an address book with Internet addresses.

Investigators discovered multiple images and videos of child pornography on Greiner’s computer that had been downloaded from the Internet.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force and the Monett, Mo., Police Department.