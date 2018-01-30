Neosho Businesses Learn Impact of Tax Reforms from BKD at Lunch & Learn



States, businesses and individuals are trying to figure out new federal tax reforms. They were touted as simplifying the system. Today, some tax experts said the changes are anything but simple. During a lunch and learn. event at the Neosho Chamber of Commerce, local businesses found out why.



Leslie Lohse took notes on changes to the tax law. She's the accounting manager for Mitchell pharmacies and drug stores. There are three.

After the training Lohse said, "I do see some planning changes we will make very soon and I also see some benefits to the tax impact."

BKD tax directors explained big c-corporations are the biggest winners which shift from to a flat twenty-one percent. But they still pay taxes on the same income in payouts to shareholders.

BKD's Jess Myers said, "For large multi national businesses it's a big win. Manufacturers, construction contractors, they're gonna see some significant benefits."

Mitchell's pharmacy is an s-corp with thirty-seven employees and similar to limited liability corporations and partnerships. It's considered a pass through business because the profits and losses flow through to the owner who pays his/her individual taxes on them.

Myers explained, "We talked about the twenty percent pass through deduction. That's a big one. I think there's some traps in there for small businesses as far as maybe what some expenses they got to deduct before are not deductible now, entertainment being one of those types. Client entertainment expenses are no longer deductible."

But the pass through deduction could be good for business overall. Lohse explained, "If tax liability decreases, that gives you more money to put into the business." For Mitchell's accounting manager, it's not just about getting answers for the business but employees as well. Lohse said, "I have employees that come and ask me questions when they're filing their tax returns. So I'll be able to have more knowledge to share with them."

For individuals the increase in their standard deduction and loss of personal exemptions was seen as a simplification in the tax reform. But for businesses, Myers said, "I think we've added a large degree of complexity."



Myers says some businesses will consider shifting from an s-corp to a c-corp. But recommends all take time to dig into the details first.

Tax reform hasn't happened since 1986 so the law still has to be interpreted by the IRS and elements of it will likely be challenged in court.



