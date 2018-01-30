Quantcast

Governor Eric Greitens Pays A Visit To Lozier In Joplin To Discu - KOAM TV 7

Governor Eric Greitens Pays A Visit To Lozier In Joplin To Discuss Proposed Tax Cuts

Updated:

     Tax relief for working families...the key element of a state tour by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
     One of his tour stops today was Joplin.
The Governor came to the Lozier corporation to talk about his quote "bold" tax plan.
Part of that plan, tax reductions for "working class citizens" upwards of 50%...and in some cases, a bit more.
Greitens: "380,000 Missourians are going to see their tax bill cut to $0.00, it's really important for us to get this done, we came to Jefferson City not to serve the special interests, but to serve working families across the state of Missouri, and we're excited about this tax cut."
Greitens says he brought in a number of outside agencies to help develop the plan, which is "revenue neutral" meaning it was designed to have no impact on the budget.
With other neighboring states, like Kansas, struggling with their budget, Greitens says he has high hopes for Missouri's tax plan.
Greitens: "I'm confident that this is a great plan for the State of Missouri and can really help to show the way for the country."
Greitens also believes the plan will make Missouri more competitive.
Greitens: "When we get this done, Missouri will have the second lowest, the second best in the country, corporate tax rate, and that's going to help us to compete for jobs from all over the country."
When asked about higher education cuts made this year, Greitens cited budget issues, and needing to ensure the budget balances.
He says the focus of education funding shifted, resulting in the cuts to higher education.
Greitens: "In our budget, we invested an extra $87 million into elementary and secondary education, taking care of our kids in K-12 education, we also invested an additional $29 million for the most vulnerable children in the state of Missouri."
Governor Greitens says Missouri's budget is improving, and hopes to have improved funding for higher education in next year's budget.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Governor Eric Greitens Pays A Visit To Lozier In Joplin To Discuss Proposed Tax Cuts

    Governor Eric Greitens Pays A Visit To Lozier In Joplin To Discuss Proposed Tax Cuts

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 9:15 PM EST2018-01-31 02:15:58 GMT
         Tax relief for working families...the key element of a state tour by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.      One of his tour stops today was Joplin. The Governor came to the Lozier corporation to talk about his quote "bold" tax plan. Part of that plan, tax reductions for "working class citizens" upwards of 50%...and in some cases, a bit more. Greitens: "380,000 Missourians are going to see their tax bill cut to $0.00, it's real...More >>
         Tax relief for working families...the key element of a state tour by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.      One of his tour stops today was Joplin. The Governor came to the Lozier corporation to talk about his quote "bold" tax plan. Part of that plan, tax reductions for "working class citizens" upwards of 50%...and in some cases, a bit more. Greitens: "380,000 Missourians are going to see their tax bill cut to $0.00, it's real...More >>

  • Firefighters Face Challenges In North Joplin Fire

    Firefighters Face Challenges In North Joplin Fire

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-01-30 02:40:51 GMT

        A fire destroys an older home in North Joplin.     The cause - was unattended cooking.     But, the fire spread quickly - and firefighters had to overcome a number of obstacles to put out the flames.

    More >>

        A fire destroys an older home in North Joplin.     The cause - was unattended cooking.     But, the fire spread quickly - and firefighters had to overcome a number of obstacles to put out the flames.

    More >>

  • Residents in Arma Petitioning KDOT for Changes Along Highway 69

    Residents in Arma Petitioning KDOT for Changes Along Highway 69

    Saturday, January 27 2018 9:15 PM EST2018-01-28 02:15:58 GMT

        Residents in Arma - are asking the state to help protect their citizens, by reducing the speed limit on highway 69. Sherry Adams prays every day she crosses this highway that she'll make it to the other side, because of the rushing traffic. Sherry Adams: "I have to cross it to get to Dollar General, and, they don't slow down, and it takes, sometimes it takes a long time for me to be able to get across the highway."

    More >>

        Residents in Arma - are asking the state to help protect their citizens, by reducing the speed limit on highway 69. Sherry Adams prays every day she crosses this highway that she'll make it to the other side, because of the rushing traffic. Sherry Adams: "I have to cross it to get to Dollar General, and, they don't slow down, and it takes, sometimes it takes a long time for me to be able to get across the highway."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.