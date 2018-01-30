Governor Eric Greitens Pays A Visit To Lozier In Joplin To Discuss Proposed Tax Cuts

Tax relief for working families...the key element of a state tour by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

One of his tour stops today was Joplin.

The Governor came to the Lozier corporation to talk about his quote "bold" tax plan.

Part of that plan, tax reductions for "working class citizens" upwards of 50%...and in some cases, a bit more.

Greitens: "380,000 Missourians are going to see their tax bill cut to $0.00, it's really important for us to get this done, we came to Jefferson City not to serve the special interests, but to serve working families across the state of Missouri, and we're excited about this tax cut."

Greitens says he brought in a number of outside agencies to help develop the plan, which is "revenue neutral" meaning it was designed to have no impact on the budget.

With other neighboring states, like Kansas, struggling with their budget, Greitens says he has high hopes for Missouri's tax plan.

Greitens: "I'm confident that this is a great plan for the State of Missouri and can really help to show the way for the country."

Greitens also believes the plan will make Missouri more competitive.

Greitens: "When we get this done, Missouri will have the second lowest, the second best in the country, corporate tax rate, and that's going to help us to compete for jobs from all over the country."

When asked about higher education cuts made this year, Greitens cited budget issues, and needing to ensure the budget balances.

He says the focus of education funding shifted, resulting in the cuts to higher education.

Greitens: "In our budget, we invested an extra $87 million into elementary and secondary education, taking care of our kids in K-12 education, we also invested an additional $29 million for the most vulnerable children in the state of Missouri."

Governor Greitens says Missouri's budget is improving, and hopes to have improved funding for higher education in next year's budget.