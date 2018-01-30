Quantcast

Presley Earns MIAA Recognition

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- Missouri Southern junior pole vaulter Emily Presley has been named the MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced today. 

Presley, a junior from St. Clair, Mo., hit yet, another automatic qualifying mark this week in the pole vault as she won the Invitational Pole Vault section at the Pittsburg State Invite.  She eclipsed 13-04.50, which would qualify as the second-best vault this year in Division II, behind her earlier mark of 14-00.00 which still stands as the top mark in Division II. 

Presley defeated four different Division I vaulters in the process. This is the second Field Athlete of the Week honor for Presley this year. 

The Lions are in action this weekend as they play host to the Lions Open and Multi on Mercy Track inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. 

