Online Lessons from the Allen County Sheriff's Office

The Allen County Sheriff's Office ruffled a few thousand feathers Monday, with an unbelievable Facebook post.

They said that because of misuse of social media, they'd be shutting down access to sites like Facebook and Twitter. The online response was swift, with the post getting plenty of comments like these:

"Signing on to the class action lawsuit against the sheriff for taking unconstitutional actions against free speech."

"This has to be illegal. A violation of some rights we have as people. Why should all be punished, because a few take advantage? I guess this just shows the cops think they can control everyone, even if they are not doing anything wrong."

But it seems those people didn't check the dates of the supposed shutdown.



"This is what you need to read: the 28th through the 1st, there's not a day there," said Sheriff Bryan J. Murphy.

Funny stuff Sheriff, but what was the point of the post?

"One thing we want to do is educate the public. When you see this stuff on social media, be aware that not everybody is always forthright with what they're trying to accomplish," said Sheriff Murphy.

And while Sheriff Murphy wants everyone avoiding online crooks, he say the infamous post has an even simpler lesson:



"Make sure you understand and read everything, before you respond, react, or come to a conclusion," said Sheriff Murphy.

That lesson, reached far beyond Allen County.



"Currently, we're sitting at 1.2 million views of the current post," said Deputy Jason Kegler, a member of the Allen County Sheriff's Office social media team.

That makes it the highest viewed Facebook post the Allen County Sheriff's Office has ever posted. The sheriff's social media team eventually put up a second post, explaining what they were up to. The vast majority of those commenting on the explanation, enjoyed the joke:

"You guys are awesome!!! And hats off to your director of social media!!! You keep me rolling!!!"

"I'm going to come up to Allen County and make a fortune selling black market access to social media."