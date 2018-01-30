PSU Sweeps MIAA Weekly Honors

Quantcast

Pittsburg State swept the MIAA men's track and field athlete of the week honors on Tuesday.

Senior Bo Farrow was named the MIAA Men's Field Athlete of the Week. Farrow posted the 5th best mark in Division II this season with a winning toss of 59 feet, 1.25 inches in the shot put. He also recorded a personal best in the weight throw with a mark of 59 feet, 4.75 inches.

On the track side, senior Justice Burks was named men's athlete of the week. He posted the 6th fastest time in Division II this season in the 60-meter hurdles (7.97 seconds). That is a new personal best and is also the fifth fastest time in school history. 

