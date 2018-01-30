Quantcast

Girard Sweeps Frontenac

The Girard Trojans swept the Frontenac Raiders on Tuesday night. In the girls game the Trojans won 62-50, while the Girard boys win 71-55.

Sydnee Crain scored a career-high 35 points in the girls game. In the boys game Caleb Muia had 27 for Girard, while Ethan Goff had 18. 

