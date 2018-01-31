Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-30

DEADLY JOPLIN FIRE

  • Authorities order an autopsy for a woman who died following a Joplin fire.   That fire was at 11 South Patterson in Joplin.  When crews arrived a little after 2pm Monday morning, a man told them his wife was still inside.  Rescuers managed to get 53-year-old Tamra Greenwell out of the burning home.  But she later died.  No word yet on the cause of the fire.

PITTSBURG SCHOOLS BOND CONSTRUCTION

  • A ground-breaking on Monday for a construction project at George Nettels Elementary in Pittsburg.   It's funded by part of the $31-million bond approved by voters in March.  The construction involves two new classrooms.  Those will double as storm shelters.  School officials say the project will provide more space for "stem" programs.

PATRIOT AWARD

  • A Joplin business is honored for its service to U.S. service members.  Campbell Drywall received the Patriot Award in recognition for its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserves.  Campbell Drywall was nominated for the award by Sergeant Chaz Harley.  This is the first time Campbell Drywall has received this  award

GOP MEMO

  • The House Intelligence Committee has voted to make public a controversial, GOP-crafted memo…critical of the FBI.  The four page memo, drafted by Republican Committee Chair, Devin Nunes, claims to detail potential surveillance abuses within the Justice Department...during the investigation into Russian election meddling.

