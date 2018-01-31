KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-31

Quantcast

GREITENS VISIT

  • Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made a stop at the Lozier Corporation in Joplin to discuss his tax cut proposal.  According to the Governor, under the tax cuts, 380,000 Missourians would see their state tax reduced to zero dollars.  Many others are expected to see reductions of at least 50% in their taxes.  Greitens says the tax cuts are "revenue neutral" meaning they won't affect the budget.

CHEROKEE COUNTY ACCIDENT

  • Authorities in Southeast Kansas were called out to a two vehicle accident just before 5pm last night.  It happened at the intersection of Southeast 90th Street and Highway 166 in Cherokee County, about three miles east of Baxter Springs.  Both drivers suffered only minor injuries. 

STATE OF THE UNION

  • President Trump holds a discussion on tax reform at the white house, a day after delivering his first State of the Union address.  During the one hour and 20-minute speech, the president called for both parties to come together on immigration and infrastructure.  Congressman Joe Kennedy the third, a Democrat from Massachusetts, delivered the Democratic response.

