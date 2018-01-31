Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 1/26 thru 1/28)

The “Greatest Showman” keeps on showing strong numbers at the Hollywood Box Office. After six weeks the 20th Century Fox film holds onto its top five ranking. In fact, moving up one spot from last week. Fox produced three of the five top five movies, including the #1 “Maze Runner”, from the weekend of January 26 thru the 28th.

Hollywood Box Office

Maze Runner: The Death Cure $24.2 Million Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $16.1 Million Hostiles $10.1 Million The Greatest Showman $ 9.6 Million The Post $ 9.1 Million

For complete Box Office results click here.