Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 1/26 thru 1/28)

The “Greatest Showman” keeps on showing strong numbers at the Hollywood Box Office. After six weeks the 20th Century Fox film holds onto its top five ranking. In fact, moving up one spot from last week. Fox produced three of the five top five movies, including the #1 “Maze Runner”, from the weekend of January 26 thru the 28th.
