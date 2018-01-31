Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 1/26 thru 1/28)

Quantcast

The “Greatest Showman” keeps on showing strong numbers at the Hollywood Box Office.  After six weeks the 20th Century Fox film holds onto its top five ranking.  In fact, moving up one spot from last week.  Fox produced three of the five top five movies, including the #1 “Maze Runner”, from the weekend of January 26 thru the 28th

  1. Maze Runner: The Death Cure                       $24.2 Million
  2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle                    $16.1 Million
  3. Hostiles                                                           $10.1 Million
  4. The Greatest Showman                                   $ 9.6 Million
  5. The Post                                                          $ 9.1 Million

