Meet Trudy and Prince! These two loveable dogs are available for adoption today at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin.

If you’re looking for the perfect lap dog, Trudy is your girl! She is a 9-year old Silky Terrior and is a former breeder dog who is now spayed and up to date on her shots.

Prince is a three to four month-old Min Pin mix. He has had all his shots and is neutered. Golden Paw owner, Pete Schlau, describes this little guy as a typical playful puppy who loves kids and other animals. Prince is what one may consider a “Christmas Casualty” – a gift the new owner didn’t really want. What both these dogs need now is a forever home!

Here’s a link to the Golden Paw Facebook site for more information.