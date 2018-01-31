Trying to Combat the Uncool Flu in School

The Webb City School District is among many other districts trying to get the upper hand on this year's statewide flu epidemic. The district's superintendent says this week's student attendance is 6% less than this time last year. That means 217 students have called-in this week across all schools in the district.

Teachers have been trying to put extra attention on cleaning habits that need to be routine.

"I don't have any rabbit to pull out of a hat to say that this is a change of what we would normally do. If we had that procedure, that secret procedure, we would've already implemented it," says Webb City School Superintendent Dr. Anthony Rossetti. "We just try to do a common sense approach to remind people that picking up things and handling things then touching your eyes, or coughing, things like that, are all things that could possibly transmit some of those items (germs)."

School districts can receive less state funding if there's an especially bad student attendance rate.

"We're financially compensated on seat time, which is average daily attendance. So one of the things is, at the end of the year, a half percent or a percent, it could financially impact the revenue you receive from the state," says Rossetti.

Webb City School District officials aren't anticipating any less state compensation, but also know the flu season isn't over.

"If your attendance levels start dropping below 80%, which we normally run 95, you're actually financially in the hole. So you're in the red if your attendance is below a certain point. That's where you see school districts that at some point say hey, we've got the flu, it's not worth us to come to school today," says Rossetti.

Rossetti says all the school district's schools have been equally impacted by students falling ill.