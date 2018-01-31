Weight Room Made By Noel Junior High and High School Students Strengthens More Than Muscle

An elective physical education class new to Noel's Junior High School is showing to help kids in the classroom settings too.

"It helped me stay out of trouble. Last year I was in the office lots of times but weights helped me" says Alberto Valdez, an 8th grader.

A group of Noel Junior High schoolers and some high school football players turned this former storage shed into a weight room, by cleaning the old equipment out and painting the room.

Now, Chris Kane teaches the kids leadership skills as well as proper weight lifting. The kids in his class also participate in community service projects.

"This weight room made me feel like I was helping the community by helping everyone get stronger. But it also helps with the leadership because there's not a lot of leadership in our school." says Jorge Ramirez, an 8th grader.

The new weight room is also home to around 20 kids who attend the weight lifting after school program, giving them a place to go and a place to lean new skills.

"There's some kids who need more structure and are looking for role models in their lives and i think this has given them that outlet for that. But I also think there's a lot of kids who have just a ton of energy." says Chris Kane, a Noel Public School coach and teacher.

"I want to teach other people the correct way to do things and to not get in trouble. And help them out" says Gissele Reyes, an 8th grader.

So as Alberto and his friend add weights to the equipment, they're adding to the opportunities kids their age will have one day at the Noel Junior High School.

"I knew I wouldn't just be the only one using the weight room, that when we left the school, other grades will be able to use it too" says Alberto.