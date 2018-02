Montgomery County Kansas authorities have charged 30-year-old Kent Antwon Johnson with three counts each of aggravated assault and kidnapping, among other charges. Those stem from an apparent hostage situation that placed some schools in Coffeyville, Kansas on lock-down. According to police, Johnson held one man and two women hostage at a home on the 1000 block of west 9th street in Coffeyville Kansas. Two of the hostage were able to escape on their own. Police called in hostage negotiators, who reportedly talked the gunman into releasing the final hostage and surrendering to police.