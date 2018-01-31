Pitt State Football to Host Signing Day Luncheon

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University football coaching staff will host a luncheon to announce its 2018 recruiting class next Wednesday (Feb. 7).



The event, which is open to all members of Gorilla Nation, will begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. in the Garfield Weede Building on the PSU campus. The introduction of the recruiting class will start at Noon in the Freeman Health System Weede Lecture Hall.



Head coach Tim Beck and his staff will offer comments on the 2018 recruiting class during the luncheon and show video clips of the incoming players.