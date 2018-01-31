PSU 6th, MSSU 7th in MIAA Preseason Baseball Poll

The MIAA released its preseason baseball coaches poll on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pittsburg State Gorillas are picked to finish 6th in the league this season. Last year, Pitt State finished 9th in the league with a 17-19 record against conference opponents.

As for Missouri Southern, the Lions were picked one spot behind PSU at #8. Southern finished an even 18-18 in the MIAA last season, which was good for 8th place in the league.

The Gorillas will open up the season on Friday in Arkansas, while the Lions' season opener will be on Tuesday in Oklahoma.

Click HERE to check out the complete preseason poll.