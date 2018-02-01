New-look Holiday Inn opens in Joplin

The new-look Holiday Inn is here. IHG and KMG Hotels have joined forces to bring the 2nd of its built in the US the H4 new build Holiday Inn in Joplin Missouri. It is scheduled to open Jan. 2018 at the Holiday Plaza Hospitality Center located at 3204 Arizona Ave just off Range Line Rd next to the Comfort and Quality Inns in Joplin Missouri.

The new Holiday Inn H4 will be the only full-service Hotel located in Joplin and the 2nd of its kind built in the US. Holiday Inn Hotels are specifically designed for business and family oriented leisure travelers in need of a full-service lodging establishment.

Located in the Gateway area the 115 guestroom H4 is truly a first of its kind, with more than 8 different room types just for the physically challenged. Also, as a part of this new concept are several creative sleeping room amenities. A welcome Nook serves as a drop zone for guests to hang their coat, drop their keys and personal belongings and plug-ins for their various electronic devices. The H4 offers an entirely new room type the King Bed with Comfort Hideaway, which features a trundle type bed that doubles as a sofa during the day and converts into two twin beds at night. There is a new type moveable desk, as well as, more than five dedicated points of power throughout the room which provides the ability to work or play anywhere in the room.

Owned and operated by KMG Hotels the Joplin H4 features a business and media center, 4000 sq ft of meeting space which can accommodate up to 300 guests, an indoor saline pool with outdoor patio, a fully equipped fitness center and a market area. Guest can also enjoy the all new Rt. 66 Pub and Grill which offers a comfortable casual setting featuring Rt. 66 memorabilia you can truly get your kicks at Rt. 66. The menu boasts of a variety of regional and local favorites including such items as Texas Caviar, Cajun Jumpers, Gator Bites, Fattoush Salad, Indian Spiced Flatbread, or one of our very special creative ice cream drinks from the bar. Make sure to ask about the nightly Blue Plate special and as always at the Holiday Inn Hotels Kids 12 and younger eat free when ordering from the kid’s menu in the restaurant and accompanied by a dining adult. We are confident that the Rt. 66 Pub and Grill will quickly become a favorite choice of leisure and business travelers visiting the area as well as our local Joplin area residents.

The Hotel is located just off Range Line Road at 3402 Arizona Ave. next to the Comfort and Quality Inns at KMGs Holiday Plaza. For additional information and exact opening date call 417-624-9400.

For more information about the Brand visit www.holidayinn.com or call 1-888-holiday. The Holiday Inn brand participates in IHGs Rewards Club. The Industry’s first and largest Hotel Rewards program is FREE and guests can enroll at IHGrewardsclub.com or by calling 1-888-211-9874.