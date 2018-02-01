Quantcast

MSSU Instructors Write Textbook Being Used Nearly Across the Wor - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Instructors Write Textbook Being Used Nearly Across the World

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Respiratory therapy instructors at Missouri Southern State University say they saw a need for more simulation materials for students studying in their field.

So they took action.

"I can talk to you about something for days and days. But if you don't put your hands on some of this equipment you won't understand the concept till you do. So to be able to simulate it like it's real, when they go to the hospital, it's like they're doing it a second time" says Sherry Whiteman, a Respiratory Therapy instructor.

"We had written everything. We kind of did it ourselves. And then you send it to your publisher and then they make it look pretty. Put it all in a nice little book form" says Caleb Lewis, another Respiratory Therapy instructor and the Simulation Center coordinator.

The book presents around 20 different scenarios, ranging from different experiences like somebody who has just been in a car accident or a newborn baby.

It has simulations of experiences that the instructors have had to go through themselves. But also things they had to research.

Students using the textbook use mannequins to respond to the simulations. Then, they have time with their instructors to go over how the simulation went, giving them a hands on experience.

"I remember times when I came out of school where I thought "Man! if I had done that in school before I was actually a practitioner, it would have gone way better" says Whiteman.

Respiratory therapists from as far away as Puerto Rico, will be learning from their experiences. So far, 33 different schools have adopted their curriculum.

"To take care of people that i will never meet and babies we'll never meet. But they'll get the care they're supposed to get, in a safe way. You know, it's hard to understand but it's pretty important and it makes it worthwhile" says Lewis.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Local Deputy Sues Motel

    Local Deputy Sues Motel

    Thursday, February 1 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-02-02 03:05:17 GMT

    Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...

    More >>

    Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...

    More >>

  • Child Death Suspect Bound for Trial

    Child Death Suspect Bound for Trial

    Thursday, February 1 2018 9:47 PM EST2018-02-02 02:47:29 GMT

    Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.

    More >>

    Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.

    More >>

  • Joplin Murder Case Refiled

    Joplin Murder Case Refiled

    Thursday, February 1 2018 8:37 PM EST2018-02-02 01:37:17 GMT

    Prosecutors refile a murder case in Joplin. In December, the county dismissed the case against 38-year-old James Henneha due to witness availability conflicts. Henneha is accused of killing Tonya Crawford of Joplin. She was reported missing on January 22nd, 2016. The next day, a landlord and family friend found her dead in her apartment on west 14th Street. Investigators say a credible witness came forward in the case that lead to Henneha's arrest. They believe he strangled Crawford i...

    More >>

    Prosecutors refile a murder case in Joplin. In December, the county dismissed the case against 38-year-old James Henneha due to witness availability conflicts. Henneha is accused of killing Tonya Crawford of Joplin. She was reported missing on January 22nd, 2016. The next day, a landlord and family friend found her dead in her apartment on west 14th Street. Investigators say a credible witness came forward in the case that lead to Henneha's arrest. They believe he strangled Crawford i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.