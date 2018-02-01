MSSU Instructors Write Textbook Being Used Nearly Across the World

Respiratory therapy instructors at Missouri Southern State University say they saw a need for more simulation materials for students studying in their field.

So they took action.

"I can talk to you about something for days and days. But if you don't put your hands on some of this equipment you won't understand the concept till you do. So to be able to simulate it like it's real, when they go to the hospital, it's like they're doing it a second time" says Sherry Whiteman, a Respiratory Therapy instructor.

"We had written everything. We kind of did it ourselves. And then you send it to your publisher and then they make it look pretty. Put it all in a nice little book form" says Caleb Lewis, another Respiratory Therapy instructor and the Simulation Center coordinator.

The book presents around 20 different scenarios, ranging from different experiences like somebody who has just been in a car accident or a newborn baby.

It has simulations of experiences that the instructors have had to go through themselves. But also things they had to research.

Students using the textbook use mannequins to respond to the simulations. Then, they have time with their instructors to go over how the simulation went, giving them a hands on experience.

"I remember times when I came out of school where I thought "Man! if I had done that in school before I was actually a practitioner, it would have gone way better" says Whiteman.

Respiratory therapists from as far away as Puerto Rico, will be learning from their experiences. So far, 33 different schools have adopted their curriculum.

"To take care of people that i will never meet and babies we'll never meet. But they'll get the care they're supposed to get, in a safe way. You know, it's hard to understand but it's pretty important and it makes it worthwhile" says Lewis.