MSSU Hosting Lion Open

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams will play host to the MSSU Lion Open and Multi this Friday and Saturday on Mercy Track inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.



The multis will begin at 9 am with the women's 60m hurdles as part of the pentathlon, with the men's hurdles in the heptathlon to begin shortly thereafter. Field events on Friday start at 2 pm with the women's weight throw and the men's long jump, while the prelims of the running events begin at 5:30 pm.



Saturday's final three events of the men's heptathlon begin at 9 am, with Saturday's field events starting at 10:30 am for the men's shot put and the women's triple jump. The women's pole vault starts at 12:30 with the finals and other running events beginning at 3 pm.



The Southern men come into the meet ranked 9th nationally, while the women are ranked 14th.