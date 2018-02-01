Wilson, Seematter Accept Shrine Bowl Invites

St. Mary's Colgan will have two representatives on the field for this summer's Kansas Shrine Bowl.

On Thursday, Max Wilson and Shawn Seematter officially accepted invitations to play, and coach in the game in July.

Wilson finished this past season with 1,088 rushing yards, scoring 11 touchdowns. Defensively, he added 93 tackles and 3 interceptions. As a coach, Seematter led the Panthers to the 2A state championship game in his first year with the program.

The 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl will be on July 28th at 7:00 pm at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg.