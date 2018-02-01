New Kansas Governor Calls For A Change In Tone

One day after becoming the new Kansas governor, Jeff Colyer calls for a change in tone at the Statehouse.
In a news conference Thursday, Colyer said he'll outline measures next week to combat sexual harassment and improve transparency in state government.
Colyer said he plans to issue an executive order on harassment but did not provide further details.
Top lawmakers plan to revise the Legislature's policy on sexual harassment, which has been in place since 1994. They've also had sexual harassment training sessions for legislators, staff and interns.
Legislators also are pursuing open-government measures. Colyer said he will work with them and have measures of his own.
Colyer took office Wednesday after fellow Republican and former Governor Sam Brownback resigned to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Colyer had been lieutenant governor.
Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...More >>
Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.More >>
Prosecutors refile a murder case in Joplin. In December, the county dismissed the case against 38-year-old James Henneha due to witness availability conflicts. Henneha is accused of killing Tonya Crawford of Joplin. She was reported missing on January 22nd, 2016. The next day, a landlord and family friend found her dead in her apartment on west 14th Street. Investigators say a credible witness came forward in the case that lead to Henneha's arrest. They believe he strangled Crawford i...More >>
"Just like with any politics, it's a gamble."More >>
