Ron Richard Concerned About Greitens Tax Plan

Ron Richard of Joplin is among two Missouri Senate Republican leaders raising concerns about fellow Governor Eric Greitens' tax proposal.

Richard, who is the Senate President Pro Tem, said Thursday said he's "not too excited about it." Appropriations Chairman Dan Brown said it will be difficult to pass this year, and added that he hasn't gotten much information so far from Greitens' administration.

Greitens is asking lawmakers to cut individual income taxes from 5.9 percent to 5.3 percent for most Missourians. He also wants to cut the corporate tax rate from 6.25 percent to 4.25 percent.

Greitens is recommending ending some deductions and other tax perks, primarily for businesses, to make up for lost revenue.

But Brown says Missouri already is a low-tax state, and he says Senate budgeters will be careful when considering more cuts.

