Greitens' Appointees Step Aside

Three of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' appointees to a low-income housing tax credit board have resigned amid a fight in the Senate over their confirmations.

The governor and his new appointees faced criticism after voting last year to stop issuing state tax credits to subsidize places to live in poor areas of the state.

Both Republican and Democratic senators have criticized the governor for repeatedly stacking boards and commissions with his appointees to enact policy or leadership changes.

The three appointees to the Missouri Housing Development Commission resigned Thursday.

Several senators spoke for hours Wednesday night in an attempt to block Greitens from withdrawing them.

Withdrawing their appointments before Saturday would have spared them from being banned for life from serving on the commission if they didn't get Senate confirmation.





