Joplin Murder Case Refiled

Joplin Murder Case Refiled

Updated:

Prosecutors refile a murder case in Joplin. In December, the county dismissed the case against 38-year-old James Henneha due to witness availability conflicts. Henneha is accused of killing Tonya Crawford of Joplin. She was reported missing on January 22nd, 2016. The next day, a landlord and family friend found her dead in her apartment on west 14th Street. Investigators say a credible witness came forward in the case that lead to Henneha's arrest. They believe he strangled Crawford in her apartment. Henneha is charged with first degree murder.

