Local Deputy Sues Motel

Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Murray was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Murray alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Murray says that forced him to climb into a room through a window which is when he was shot. The lawsuit also alleges that in not providing a master room key, the "Econo Lodge" showed disregard for the safety of the officers.

We were unable to reach the lawyers representing the company.

To read the lawsuit, click here.

