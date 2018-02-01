Kansas Tax Collections Jump

Kansas collected $165 million in taxes more than expected in January, raising some legislators' hopes that they'll have more money than they thought for meeting a court mandate to increase spending on public schools. However, it's not clear whether the jump is part of a larger trend, or merely a momentary spike due to changes in federal tax law.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said Thursday that federal tax changes enacted late last year encouraged people to pay state and local tax bills before 2017 ended.



The state Department of Revenue's report Thursday of a more than 28 percent surplus in monthly tax collections came a day after new Republican Governor Jeff Colyer took office facing a contentious debate in the GOP-controlled Legislature over education funding.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that spending on schools is inadequate under the state constitution.



Lawmakers in both parties have little appetite for increasing taxes after boosting income taxes last year by an estimated $600 million annually to help stabilize the budget. They also oppose making deep cuts elsewhere in the budget so that new dollars can be transferred to public schools.



The Department of Revenue reported that Kansas took in nearly $747 million in taxes last month. The state had expected tax collections of $582 million.



It was the eighth consecutive month tax collections have exceeded expectations. Since the current fiscal year began July 1, the state has collected $3.9 billion in taxes. That is $249 million more than anticipated and a surplus of 6.7 percent.



