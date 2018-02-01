Kansas Tax Collections Jump

Kansas collected $165 million in taxes more than expected in January, raising some legislators' hopes that they'll have more money than they thought for meeting a court mandate to increase spending on public schools. However, it's not clear whether the jump is part of a larger trend, or merely a momentary spike due to changes in federal tax law.
Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said Thursday that federal tax changes enacted late last year encouraged people to pay state and local tax bills before 2017 ended.
The state Department of Revenue's report Thursday of a more than 28 percent surplus in monthly tax collections came a day after new Republican Governor Jeff Colyer took office facing a contentious debate in the GOP-controlled Legislature over education funding.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that spending on schools is inadequate under the state constitution.
Lawmakers in both parties have little appetite for increasing taxes after boosting income taxes last year by an estimated $600 million annually to help stabilize the budget. They also oppose making deep cuts elsewhere in the budget so that new dollars can be transferred to public schools.
The Department of Revenue reported that Kansas took in nearly $747 million in taxes last month. The state had expected tax collections of $582 million.
It was the eighth consecutive month tax collections have exceeded expectations. Since the current fiscal year began July 1, the state has collected $3.9 billion in taxes. That is $249 million more than anticipated and a surplus of 6.7 percent.
Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...More >>
Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.More >>
Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.More >>
Prosecutors refile a murder case in Joplin. In December, the county dismissed the case against 38-year-old James Henneha due to witness availability conflicts. Henneha is accused of killing Tonya Crawford of Joplin. She was reported missing on January 22nd, 2016. The next day, a landlord and family friend found her dead in her apartment on west 14th Street. Investigators say a credible witness came forward in the case that lead to Henneha's arrest. They believe he strangled Crawford i...More >>
Prosecutors refile a murder case in Joplin. In December, the county dismissed the case against 38-year-old James Henneha due to witness availability conflicts. Henneha is accused of killing Tonya Crawford of Joplin. She was reported missing on January 22nd, 2016. The next day, a landlord and family friend found her dead in her apartment on west 14th Street. Investigators say a credible witness came forward in the case that lead to Henneha's arrest. They believe he strangled Crawford i...More >>
"Just like with any politics, it's a gamble."More >>
"Just like with any politics, it's a gamble."More >>