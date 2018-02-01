Colgan Sweeps Interstate Showdown vs. Liberal

The Colgan girls and boys basketball teams have both been on a roll lately, and they didn't slow down in an interstate matchup against Liberal Thursday night.

On the girls side, the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 54-37. That win was the fifth straight for Colgan and puts them at 12-1 overall this season. Kate Radell finished with 15 points for the Panthers, while Aubri Piccini pitched in 13. Carly Spencer had a double-double for Liberal, posting 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The boys game was much closer, but Colgan used a big second half to win it 49-40. That win was the 9th straight for the Panther boys and puts them at 13-1 overall. Bradley Beykirch and Aaron Higginbotham each had 10 points for Colgan, while Jacob Dellasega knocked down three 3's for the Panthers to finish with 9 points.