Candidate Drops Out of Kansas Gubernatorial Race

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    The crowded field of Republican candidates for Kansas governor has shrunken by one.
    Former state Representative Ed O'Malley announced Thursday that he is reluctantly leaving the race because his campaign hasn't been able to raise enough funds to remain competitive.
    He is the first GOP candidate to end his campaign.
    Republican candidates still in the race include Governor Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, former Sen. Jim Barnett, Wichita businessman Wink Hartman, former representative Mark Hutton and three high school students.
    
 

    Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...

    Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.

    Prosecutors refile a murder case in Joplin. In December, the county dismissed the case against 38-year-old James Henneha due to witness availability conflicts. Henneha is accused of killing Tonya Crawford of Joplin. She was reported missing on January 22nd, 2016. The next day, a landlord and family friend found her dead in her apartment on west 14th Street. Investigators say a credible witness came forward in the case that lead to Henneha's arrest. They believe he strangled Crawford i...

