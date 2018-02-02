Study Links Injection Well Depth To Oklahoma Quakes

A new study finds that restricting the depth of injections wells could cut the number of Oklahoma's man-made earthquakes by fifty percent.
Scientists analyzed more than 10,000 wastewater injection wells where 96 billion gallons of fluid - leftover from hydraulic fracturing - are pumped yearly.
The study determined a major trigger of man-made quakes in Oklahoma is how deep - not just how much - wastewater is injected.
Previous studies had pinpointed the amount of fluids injected into wells as an issue.
The lead author of this new study is Thea Hincks, an earth scientist at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.
Findings appear in Thursday's journal Science.
Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...More >>
Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.More >>
Prosecutors refile a murder case in Joplin. In December, the county dismissed the case against 38-year-old James Henneha due to witness availability conflicts. Henneha is accused of killing Tonya Crawford of Joplin. She was reported missing on January 22nd, 2016. The next day, a landlord and family friend found her dead in her apartment on west 14th Street. Investigators say a credible witness came forward in the case that lead to Henneha's arrest. They believe he strangled Crawford i...More >>
"Just like with any politics, it's a gamble."More >>
